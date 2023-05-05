MORE BANKS FAILING | Worse Than 2008... the beginning of something BIG

This video discusses the current state of the banking crisis in the United States, which is worsening and causing concerns.

The video reports that 186 banks in the US are at risk of failure, and failed bank assets are already at $548 billion, surpassing the 2008 crisis.

Many banks' stocks are declining, and the problems are increasing every day, making it feel like 2008 again.

The video also mentions the banks that are most at risk and warns of a possible bank run.

The video also highlights the impact of raising interest rates on the banks' balance sheets and the possible move of people's money to money market funds.

Finally, the video concludes with the recommendation of investing in gold during this banking crisis.