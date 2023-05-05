Agastya Chauhan: Famous bike rider and YouTuber passed away in a tragic road accident |Oneindia News

Famous bike rider and YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away in a tragic road accident while riding his racing bike at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour.

Agastya, who had more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, was on his way from Agra to Delhi when the incident occurred at the 47-kilometer milestone of the Yamuna Expressway.

Upon receiving news of the accident, the Tappal police station of Aligarh district rushed to the scene and took custody of his body.

