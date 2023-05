Ed Sheeran wins copyright case Over Marvin Gaye’s; Was sued for song plagiarism | Oneindia News

The famous pop-start and 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran won the copyright trial case which alleged that he plagiarized the Marvin Gaye hit 'Let's Get It On' for his 'Thinking Out Loud' song.

