Whistleblower Claims FBI Has Been J. Edgar Hoovering Biden

The FBI is apparently continuing to take a page out of the old J.

Edgar Hoover playbook by sitting on incriminating evidence against a president in order to not too subtly blackmail him into doing the bidding of that organization.

In Hoover's time, his goal was to keep his job past his mandatory retirement age.

He was able to remain by use of his incriminating material on John F.

Kennedy.

Today, the FBI has dreams much bigger than that.

They want to create a state within a state with massive surveillance upon American citizens in much the manner of the Stasi in East Germany.

One example of their use of holding incriminating information on Joe Biden (which they don't act upon) is their proposal for a new FBI headquarters which is twice the size of the Pentagon building.