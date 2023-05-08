EP27 | Samantha Baldwin - My Children Were Trafficked to a Satanic Ped-ophile Through Family Court"

This devastating story is about a mother's worst nightmare come true.

Joining us today is survivor, mother, author, and activist Samantha Baldwin.

In this episode, Samantha tells her story of fighting to protect her sons from their abusive, pedophile, Satanic Ritual Abuser father (and her ex-husband) only to have her children handed over to him through Family Court.

The evidence on her side was and is overwhelming and undeniable - from finding date rape drugs in her boy's hair samples during the same time frame they were reporting the abuse happening, to the cross-examinations given to her sons by authorities and the consistency in their horrific abuse stories - this case should have immediately warranted a deep investigation into the accusations against the father and ended in his arrest, but instead the case was turned against Samantha and the verdict found HER guilty.