Die Hart Movie (2023)

Die Hart Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Kevin Hart tries to keep from being pigeonholed as a comedy wingman and attends an action hero school run by Ron Wilcox, where he must learn the ropes to become one of the industry's most coveted action stars.

Genre : Action, Comedy Starring Kevin hart, John travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Harnett, Jean Reno Original Language: English Director : Eric Appel Writer: Derek Kolstad Release Date (Streaming): Feb 24, 2023 Runtime: 1h 18m