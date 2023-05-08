ARCHIVE: Silenced soldiers & who really runs the Royal Mail? (EP 30)

FIRST AIRED: 08/01/2014.

Afshin Rattansi goes underground on gagging orders slapped on soldiers -- even after they've left the armed forces.

Investigative reporter Patrick Henningsen gives his take on the culture of fear that keeps them quiet.

Also, the UK is the only country in the world where the Royal Mail and Post Offices are separate -- and the recent sell-off means that the latter might have to close their doors.

Plus, BNP's Nick Griffin apparently has nothing to worry about -- even as he faces bankruptcy.