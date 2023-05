THE LAKE Movie

THE LAKE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a mysterious monster rises from the Mekong River and attacks Bueng Kan, it cuts people off from the outside world.

Officials and people in the area, including Chinese scientists who accidentally came to conduct research in Thailand, must be mobilized to catch this monster before it’s too late.

Director s: Lee Thongkham, Aqing Xu Writer: Lee Thongkham Stars: Chakrit Boonkeaw, Naiyana Bumee, Wanmai Chatborirak