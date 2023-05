Jethica Movie

Jethica Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hiding out in New Mexico after a freak accident, Elena runs into Jessica, an old school friend.

But when Jessica's stalker suddenly shows up at their door, they must seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of him, for good.

Directed by Pete Ohs, the film stars Callie Hernandez (“Under The Silver Lake”, “The Endless”), Ashley Denise Robinson (“The Watchman”, The Beta Test”) and Will Madden (“Mean Spirited”, “The Wolf of Snow Hollow”).