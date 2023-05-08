Arab League re-admits Syria after 11-year absence

Arab foreign ministers reach a unanimous decision to re-admit Syria's government, during an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo, ending a more than a decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar al-Assad's return to the Arab fold.
Arab foreign ministers reach a unanimous decision to re-admit Syria's government, during an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo, ending a more than a decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar al-Assad's return to the Arab fold.
The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria's government, ending a more than decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar..