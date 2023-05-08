ESA's Aeolus to splash soon in ocean setting precedent for reentry of spacecrafts | Oneindia News

The European Space Agency’s wind mission, Aeolus, will soon be lowered in orbit leading to its fiery reentry and burn-up through Earth’s atmosphere.

ESA’s efforts to ensure a safe return will go well beyond international standards and place the European Space Agency in the lead for space safety.

This will be the first assisted re-entry of its kind and will set a precedent for a responsible approach to reduce the ever-increasing problem of space debris and uncontrolled re-entries