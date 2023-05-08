Virgin Galactic Ready For Final Test Flight Before Suborbital Tourism Debut

CNN reports that Virgin Galactic is getting ready to launch its first flight to the edge of space in almost two years.

The suborbital space tourism company plans to carry two pilots and a crew of four in the final test run before finally opening up the service to paying customers.

In late June, Virgin Galactic expects to launch its commercial services out of its spaceport in New Mexico.

In July 2021, founder Richard Branson launched to the edge of space along with three crewmates, less than two weeks before rival Jeff Bezos conducted a similar test flight.

CNN reports that Branson has denied that he was involved in a race with Bezos to accomplish the feat.

Following the flight, the Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation into the Virgin Galactic flight after discovering that it had veered off course mid-flight.

In September of 2021, the investigation concluded and Branson's company was given the all-clear to continue launching flights.

A series of delays followed, which the company attributed to unrelated technology upgrades.

We are making good progress on validating the enhancements made throughout 2022, and we remain on track for commercial service in Q2 of this year, Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic CEO, via CNN.

CNN reports that Virgin Galactic is competing with Bezos' Blue Origin to gain an advantage in the developing suborbital tourism sector.

