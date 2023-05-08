Vero Beach voters sound off on Republican presidential candidates

A recent NBC News poll indicates Former President Donald Trump is leading Gov.
Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical match-up for the Republican primary nomination in the race for the White House.
A recent NBC News poll indicates Former President Donald Trump is leading Gov.
Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical match-up for the Republican primary nomination in the race for the White House.
ViewMore Americans support than oppose laws aimed at restricting transgender care for minors, and a majority favor banning..