Israel launches deadly pre-dawn air strikes on Gaza

Israel launched pre-dawn air strikes Tuesday against the militant group Islamic Jihad in Gaza, its army said, killing 12 people according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.
