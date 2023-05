IPL23 HIGHLIGHT | 53 MATCH | Punjab Kings (PBSK) v Kolkata Knight Riders ( KKR)

The 53rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

The match was held on May 8, 2023 and KKR won the match by 5 wickets, thanks to an all-round performance by Andre Russell who was named player of the match.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for PBKS with 57 runs, while Nitish Rana scored 51 runs for KKR.

The match was a closely contested affair with both teams giving it their all