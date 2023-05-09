Suniel Shetty reacts to KL Rahul's injury

India opener KL Rahul thigh injury has left his fans sad as he has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 and India's squad for the World Test Championship final, set to be held next month against Australia in London.
Suniel Shetty opens up on his son-in-law KL Rahul's injury; says, "Rahul is undergoing a surgery tomorrow. We need your good wishes..