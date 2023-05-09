Princess of Wales calls Prince Louis by his nickname

Kate, 41, revealed the nickname for her youngest child whilst the Wales family were volunteering at a Scout group in Slough for the Big Help Out over the coronation weekend.
The three Wales children joined Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.
Prince William and Catherine brought along Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a scouts center as part of the..