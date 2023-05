Final Cut Pro & Logic Pro on iPad

Final Cut Pro & Logic Pro now on iPad - The power of a complete music studio and movie studio in your hands, wherever you are.

Introducing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, built for iPad.

Two new pro apps designed with the best features of iPad in mind: a Multi-Touch interface, the power of Apple silicon, and Apple Pencil.

See these new apps in action in the hands of Take A Daytrip, Syd, BRTHR, and Ashley Xu.