Sen. Romney: Trump ‘not suited to be president’ after E. Jean Carroll lawsuit verdict

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) told a CNN reporter Tuesday that Donald Trump was not fit for presidency shortly after the former President was found liable for battery and defamation in the E.

Jean Carroll civil lawsuit.

“A jury of his peers found him guilty…I hope the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion about Donald Trump.

He just is not suited to be President of the United States,” said Sen.

Romney.