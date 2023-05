E. Jean Carroll Amends 2nd Lawsuit Against Trump to Include the Defamatory Statements He Made at CNN Town Hall

Recently former president Donald Trump was found liable for sexual sexual assault against E.

Jean Carroll in a Manhattan civil case.

That verdict cost him $5 million, but just one day later he went on television for a town hall related to his 2024 presidential campaign calling her even more names and defaming her further.

Now he’s in even more trouble.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.