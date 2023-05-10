BRABUS MASTERPIECE based on the Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC+ Trailer

Electrically powered automobiles are conquering the world and that is of course also true for the segment of luxury sedans.

BRABUS has been refining Mercedes-Benz automobiles for more than 45 years and has worked with alternative drives already since 2008.

The basis for a new BRABUS MASTERPIECE that combines innovative design with consummate craftsmanship at the highest level of perfection is the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+.

The designers of BRABUS have developed sporty aerodynamic-enhancement components with elegant styling.

They are made from exposed carbon and give the BRABUS MASTERPIECE electric luxury liner that hallmark BRABUS 1-Second-Wow Effect.

What is more: wind tunnel tests of a vehicle equipped with BRABUS Monoblock M “PLATINUM EDITION” 22-inch wheels showed that the BRABUS exterior refit as a whole improved the Cd figure by a whopping 7.2 percent.

This also reduces the four-door’s total resistance to such an extent that the range at speeds between 100 and 140 km/h (62 and 87 mph) increases by 7.0 percent on average.

The BRABUS MASTERPIECE also includes tailor-made BRABUS Monoblock “PLATINUM EDITION” forged wheels with diameters of up to 22 inches.

These wheels are available in various designs.

The BRABUS lowering makes the handling of the EQS even more agile while leaving the high level of ride quality untouched.

It also contributes significantly to the optimized aerodynamic drag.

The BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior is crafted in the company upholstery shop and is precisely tailored to the wishes of the vehicle owner in terms of color, design and materials.

The BRABUS MASTERPIECE based on the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ pictured here sells for 251,654 euros (export price in Germany excluding 19 percent VAT).