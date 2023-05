World's oldest Hebrew Bible among rare items to star in New York auctions

A host of rare works including the world's oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible headline New York's spring sales.

The Codex Sassoon is more than 1,000 years old and is tipped to fetch up to $50 million at Sotheby's.

Also appearing in the auctions are iconic works of art by figures including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Henri Rousseau.