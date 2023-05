#MeToo and Shifting Definitions Make Reality Impossible to Discern - Shown by Trump - WTF Wednesday

Donald Trump has been found civilly liable for...something involving sex, but NOT rape and also defamation against E.

Jean Carroll and now must pay her $5 million.

But this case is illustrative of a problem with "progressive" approaches to sexual assault, shifting definitions of rape, and #believeallwomen when we enter a courtroom.