The Soyposium Podcast - Episode 4 - Major Larry Potts and Elohim City Fed Boi Grab Ass Champs

Ep 4 - a deeper dive on Andy the German and Patriot Conspiracy, sneaky Vincent Petruskie, ties to US and foreign intelligence agencies, Neo Nazis and right wing militias, Lyin' Kirk Lyons, intro to Elohim City and federal informants playing grab ass there, Dave Halloway the spooky pilot, intro to SPLC and FBI relationship, McVeigh and Andy the German hit an Oklahoma strip club… in a Ryder truck, Tim calls Elohim City not once but twice!, old man Roger G Charles, FBI vows to fight Neo Nazism… and Larry Potts is heading it up, Al gore super cereally sucks and fucks Andy the German (to completion)