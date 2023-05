Supreme Court delivers verdict in favour of Delhi government in case against Center | Oneindia News

The Supreme court of India on Thursday delivered a ruling in the favour of Delhi government in a case against the center.

SC said that LG is bound by the decision of the elected governement.

