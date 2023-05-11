Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC refuses to restore MVA govt, questions Governor | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the June 2022 political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by the rift in the Shiv Sena leading to two factions- one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath and the other by Uddhav Thackeray.

The bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also comprised Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

In a major decision the SC refused to interfere with the formation of Eknath Shinde government with the support of BJP, as Uddhav Thackeray resigned without facing a floor test.

However the apex court bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said that the governor in his decision to hold the floor test and the Speaker in his decision of appointing the whip of the Eknath Shinde Group were wrong.

The Court held that it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav Thackeray government as he resigned without facing a floor test.

Had Uddhav not resigned, the CJI said, he would have ordered in favour of restoration of the government.

#CJIChandrachud #EknathShinde #UddhavThackeray ~PR.152~ED.101~HT.99~