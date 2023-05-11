James & Sean Gunn Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's James and Sean Gunn take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves.

Is James Gunn an auteur?

When did Sean Gunn appear on Gilmore Girls?

Is James directing Superman?

What is Sean's Rocket voice?

What are James' favorite movies?

Do Sean and James even like each other??

