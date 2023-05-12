Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan star in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Raquel Laguna /SUCOPRESS.

Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan star in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, directed by James Gunn.

In this interview, Pom and Karen talk about working in the film and about how their characters have evolved in the past ten years.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere.

But it is not long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.