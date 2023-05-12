Trevor Jacob: California-based YouTuber and pilot looking to up to 20 years in prison |Oneindia News

Trevor Jacob, a California pilot with a daredevil YouTube channel who deliberately crashed his airplane in a stunt in 2021 to make a video has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation into the crash.

The influencer and former Olympic snowboarder admitted to mounting cameras on a small airplane and equipping himself with a parachute so he could film a solo flight from Lompoc City Airport in Santa Barbara County to Mammoth Lakes, about 400 miles away near Yosemite National Park.

In a plea agreement, Jacob admitted he had intended to obstruct federal authorities when he disposed of the wreckage and had created the video to make money through a sponsorship with a wallet company.

#Trevorjacob #USyoutuber #California ~PR.153~HT.99~ED.155~