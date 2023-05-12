THE SIMPSONS' Crystal Ball Of Predictions, Time Travel Meets Politics + CNN Town Hall FALLOUT!
THE SIMPSONS' Crystal Ball Of Predictions, Time Travel Meets Politics + CNN Town Hall FALLOUT!

Are you ready for an extraordinary Paranormal Friday?

We&apos;ll explore the astonishing 2023-2024 predictions from The Simpsons sitcom, uncover a time traveler&apos;s mind-bending insights on the future of Biden and Trump, and get ready for Tab&apos;s Take on how tipping has reached new heights.

But that&apos;s not all!

We&apos;ll delve into the intense controversy surrounding CNN boss Chris Licht and the Trump town hall, and brace yourself for Elon Musk&apos;s groundbreaking announcement about a new female CEO taking over Twitter in June.

Tune in now to Cancel This Show and join us on this mind-bending journey into the unknown!