Sachin Tendulkar files complaint over misuse of name and photo in ads| Oneindia News

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has filed a complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber cell.

In his complaint, the former captain of India alleged that his name, voice, and photos are being used for fake advertisements to mislead consumers online.

