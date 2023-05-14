Mother's Day at Summit Church with Dr. Wayne Hanson

Join the Summit Church Worship Team and Pastor Wayne as we Celebrate Mother's Day today!
We'll study Judges 13, the Mother of Samson and we'll talk about how to restore broken families today by getting back to healthy relationships.
