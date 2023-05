President Trump Tells General Mike Flynn that He’s Putting the Band Back Together

General Mike Flynn spoke at the pro-Trump ReAwaken Tour this weekend in at Doral International in Miami, Florida.

General Flynn spoke with former Trump adviser Peter Navarro and Kash Patel.

At one point during the event on Saturday, President Trump called General Flynn while he was speaking on stage.

President Trump told General Flynn, “Well, General, you just have to stay healthy because we’re bringing you back.”