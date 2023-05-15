Warriors vs. Kings Game 7

Kings vs.

Warriors Game 7 in Sacramento was arguably the biggest game in the history of the city.

The good, simple people of Central California were out in full force at the Golden 1 Center cheering for their team, planning their victory celebration, and a second round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, ready to claim supremacy in their state.

Alas, the dream was not meant to be, as the defending champion Warriors drove up I-80 and were able to find a little magic left in their nearly decade long run of dominance.

Please poor one out for the Kings dynasty… March 2023-April 2023.

#lightthebeam