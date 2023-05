Florida Man Plans to Spend 3 and a Half Months Underwater

Meet Joseph Dituri, who just broke the record for underwater habitation having stayed in the Jules Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida.

Previously, the longest period of time someone had spent underwater was 73 days.

Joseph marked his 74th day on May 13th and plans to stay for 100 days.

Yair Ben-Dor has more.