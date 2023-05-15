Nick Jonas shares Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's adorable unseen video

Nick and Priyanka never fail to show their appreciation for one-another.
Priyanka celebrated her second mother's day with daughter Malti on Sunday.
#nickjonas #priyankachopra #mothersday
Nick and Priyanka never fail to show their appreciation for one-another.
Priyanka celebrated her second mother's day with daughter Malti on Sunday.
#nickjonas #priyankachopra #mothersday
Global icon Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, who were in Italy recently, have reunited with their daughter Malti Marie..
Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie landed in Mumbai today. This is their daughter's..