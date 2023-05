Tesla Cybertruck - the Good and the Bad

So Tesla just showed off it’s new Tesla Cybertruck to the world, and just like I said in my Tesla Truck prediction video, it’s definitely going to get a lot of attention … for good … and bad.

Let’s take a look at the specs, features, and how it stacks up to the competition.

And let’s … uh … talk about those looks and our collective Tesla cybertruck reaction.