Cyclone Mocha: Storm ravages Myanmar; Rakhine state declared a disaster area | Oneindia News

Cyclone Mocha has left a trail of destruction after making landfall along the coast of Sittwe.

Myanmar's military leaders have now declared Rakhine state a natural disaster area after Cyclone Mocha hit the country… killing at least six people.

The cyclone is one of the strongest this century to hit the Bay of Bengal.

It made landfall yesterday afternoon, narrowly missing India in the process.

The category five storm has pummelled Myanmar's coast..and has destroyed hundreds of homes and shelters.

At least 6 people have died and several hundred have been injured.

Heavy rains and strong winds have been recorded across the low-lying Rakhine area, particularly in around the state capital Sittwe.

Mocha is the first cyclone to form in Bay of Bengal this year…..and it has become the second-most intense cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal in the month of May since 1982.

