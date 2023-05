Cyclone Mocha weakens into cyclonic storm; causes 3 casualties in Myanmar | Oneindia News

Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh and Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township.

Roofs being torn off buildings, and a two-wheeler being swept away are just some of the dramatic visuals that have emerged on social media that show the power of Cyclone Mocha.

The cyclone wreaked havoc in Myanmar as it converted streets into rivers, uprooted trees and inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe.

