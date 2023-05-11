Cyclone Mocha forms over Bay of Bengal; to become a severe cyclonic storm on May 12 | Oneindia News

Cyclone Mocha will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

Several units of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have been placed on high alert after the warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for cyclonic storm 'Mocha'.

Officials on Thursday morning said that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Mocha, overnight and it is likely to make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar.

#CycloneMocha #IndianCoastGuard #IMD ~HT.99~PR.151~ED.103~