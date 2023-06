Cyclone Mocha: Heavy winds and rain lash Bangladesh, Myanmar | Watch | Oneindia News

Severe cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh near Coxbazar and North Myanmar coast on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rains and strong gusty winds up to 200 kmph lashed the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar, causing havoc in Sittwe in Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh.

According to meteorologists, the wind speed in the Bay of Bengal reached 200 kmph.

