Cyclone Mocha: Storm may not hit Bengal but heavy rain expected in Andaman | Oneindia News

The first cyclone of 2023 forming in the Bay of Bengal, ‘Cyclone Mocha’, is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha this week.

The low pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

