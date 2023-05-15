Anderson Cooper Rips Into CNN in Bizarre Tirade Over Trump Town Hall | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about CNN host Anderson Cooper’s unhinged attack on his own network for the Trump Town Hall; Dave’s reaction to the best moments of Trump sparring with CNN host Kaitlan Collins; CNN’s Jake Tapper and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough having on-air meltdowns over the Donald Trump Town Hall; “The View’s” Sunny Hostin attacking her friend Anderson Cooper for his Trump Town Hall defense; Tucker Carlson moving to Twitter; leaked footage that shows why Elon Musk have made a huge mistake in hiring new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino; Vice Media becoming the latest new media outlet to collapse and go bankrupt; Trump’s plan to humiliate Ron DeSantis going wrong and blowing up in his face; and much more.