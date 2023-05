Phone Hacking: Royal biographer arrives at High Court

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, co-author of a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titled 'Finding Freedom', arrives at the High Court.

Mr Scobie is set to take to the stand to give evidence as part of a trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) who are accused of unlawful information-gathering.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn