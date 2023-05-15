LIVE: NFL Rumors On Marcus Peters & Matt Ryan

NFL rumors and news today looks at Marcus Peters, Matt Ryan and more.

The NFL news starts with Marcus Peters, as he visits with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Could Peters sign with the Raiders in 2023 NFL Free Agency?

Also on today’s show, Matt Ryan announced he’s joining CBS Sports as an NFL Analyst.

Ryan isn’t ruling out a comeback and could sign with a team in NFL Free Agency.

Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones breaks down the latest NFL updates and also discusses the top NFL trade candidates.

Plus, we answer your NFL rumors mailbag questions!