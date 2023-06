Revelation 12 God’s Grace in the Last Days - Eschatology #23

God’s provision of grace is throughout the Bible even during the times of His wrath.

In the last days of judgment on earth, He will again show his grace by providing a place of refuge for His remnant people of Israel, the 144,000 preachers of righteousness.

Ironically that place will be in the land of their enemies.

God’s care for his people both Jew and Gentile is evident in the grace he affords despite our failures yesterday, today or in the future.