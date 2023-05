Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb: Farmers doing everything they can

Kaleb Cooper, best known for starring alongside Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm, says that the cost of living is "affecting everybody" and that farmers are doing everything they can - as he heads to the Farm to Fork Summit hosted at Downing Street.

Report by Rowlandi.

