Vicky Kaushal turns 35, Know about the actor's personal life | Oneindia News

Vicky Kaushal turns 35, Know about the actor's personal life

Vicky Kaushal is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films. Kaushal is the recipient of numerous accolades including a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards, and has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

Wishing Vicky Kaushal a very Happy Birthday!

The actor turns 35 today.

Known for his powerful acting skills, Vicky has carved a niche for himself as one of the finest actors in the industry.

He has proved his versatility in a very short span.

Here we list some interesting facts about him that every fan must know!

