Left's Trans Ideology Religion, and Men in Women's Spaces, with Sen. Josh Hawley & KKG Sisters Suing

Megyn Kelly begins the show by discussing her recent comments about Charlize Theron and drag queens, the difference between drag shows for adults and drag shows for children, the reality of “grooming” by child molesters, and more.

Then Megyn Kelly is joined by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, author of the new book "Manhood," to talk about how parents are being cut out from their child’s transitioning process, how the left’s radical trans ideology is based on beliefs and not facts, the inability for the left to define women, how all masculinity is becoming "toxic" masculinity, decline of young men in today's culture and how it can be reversed, how America's border crisis helps the cartels and human smugglers, former President Trump's character vs.

Policy, and more.

Then three members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming join for an exclusive interview, along with their lawyer, Cassie Craven, to talk about their lawsuit after they were forced to accept a biological man as a new pledge, who is at fault for this disturbing intrusion on previously female-only spaces, how this is part of a larger women’s rights issue, the disturbing allegations against the transgender member, the betrayal and fear these women feel in their own home, why it’s important for women to fight back, and more.