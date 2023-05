Rohingya in Myanmar say they await assitance in aftermath of Cyclone Mocha

Rohingya in Myanmar bury their loved ones as the death toll from Cyclone Mocha rose to at least 41 among the persecuted Muslim minority, with more than 100 still missing, according to local leaders.

Packing winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters.

Rohingya villagers say they have yet to receive government assistance or humanitarian aid.